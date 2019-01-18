Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania jobless rate stable as payrolls hit record high

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 11:26 AM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 11:26 AM EST

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate stayed the same in December, at close to a two-decade low, although payrolls still jumped to a new record high.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 4.2 percent last month.

The national rate is 3.9 percent.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force grew by 21,000. Employment rose by 16,000 to a new record of nearly 6.2 million, while unemployment also rose by 5,000 to 274,000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 13,200 in December. Education and health services and the leisure and hospitality sector grew by the biggest numbers. Manufacturing crept higher, as construction and the trade, transportation and utility sectors shrank.

Friday's figures are preliminary and could change.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 25 closings or delays active.

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

Pa. announces plans to maintain SNAP benefits through February
Getty Images

Pa. announces plans to maintain SNAP benefits through February

Government shutdown enters its fourth week

Government shutdown enters its fourth week

State police warning residents about federal shutdown scams

State police warning residents about federal shutdown scams

Krimpets or king cakes? Gov. Wolf makes Eagles bet with La. governor

Krimpets or king cakes? Gov. Wolf makes Eagles bet with La. governor

Wolf inauguration details revealed
69 News

Wolf inauguration details revealed

Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award

Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award

Freeman brothers awaiting re-sentencing

Freeman brothers awaiting re-sentencing

Governor Wolf announces record drop in prison inmate population
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Geisinger Symposium

Governor Wolf announces record drop in prison inmate population

2019 Farm Show butter sculpture to be deconstructed, recycled
PA Department of General Services

2019 Farm Show butter sculpture to be deconstructed, recycled

Penn State frat death case plods ahead, but pared down
Patrick Carns Photography via CNN

Penn State frat death case plods ahead, but pared down

State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign
69 News

State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign

Hersheypark breaks ground on Chocolatetown

Hersheypark breaks ground on Chocolatetown

Thousands flock to Harrisburg for 103rd PA Farm Show

Thousands flock to Harrisburg for 103rd PA Farm Show

Pennsylvania senators respond to Trump's address

Pennsylvania senators respond to Trump's address

Governor sets goals for Pennsylvania to cut greenhouse gases
Niagara | Wikipedia | CC BY-SA 3.0

Governor sets goals for Pennsylvania to cut greenhouse gases

Lancaster County DJ pleads guilty in teacher's 1992 killing

Lancaster County DJ pleads guilty in teacher's 1992 killing

Eagles fans share double doink reaction videos

Eagles fans share double doink reaction videos

PA babies given early college savings account

PA babies given early college savings account

Opioid fight a focus in Gov. Wolf's second term

Opioid fight a focus in Gov. Wolf's second term

Latest PA Turnpike toll hike now in effect

Latest PA Turnpike toll hike now in effect

Cheesesteak or cheesecake: Gov. Wolf makes bet on Eagles game
69 News

Cheesesteak or cheesecake: Gov. Wolf makes bet on Eagles game

103rd PA Farm Show kicks off

103rd PA Farm Show kicks off

Police say armed man was buzzed into Pa. elementary school

Police say armed man was buzzed into Pa. elementary school

103rd Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

103rd Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

3 members of 116th class of Congress represent Berks
69 News

3 members of 116th class of Congress represent Berks

PHOTOS: 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture
PA Department of General Services

PHOTOS: 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture

DePasquale: PA workers and families suffering from gov't shutdown

DePasquale: PA workers and families suffering from gov't shutdown

1,000-pound butter sculpture shaped for start of Pa. farm show
69 News

1,000-pound butter sculpture shaped for start of Pa. farm show

Pennsylvania drillers on hook for impact fees after ruling

Pennsylvania drillers on hook for impact fees after ruling

Teen charged with murder in death of newborn put in dumpster

Teen charged with murder in death of newborn put in dumpster

Special elections scheduled to fill 2 state House vacancies

Special elections scheduled to fill 2 state House vacancies

Farm Show's celebration of Pennsylvania agriculture to open
Matt Roth | 69 News

Farm Show's celebration of Pennsylvania agriculture to open

GOP considers Trump's Pennsylvania chances in 2020
Associated Press

GOP considers Trump's Pennsylvania chances in 2020

New Congress to be Sworn-In Today

New Congress to be Sworn-In Today

Police: More DUI arrests during holiday period compared to last year

Police: More DUI arrests during holiday period compared to last year

Penn State moves to trademark the Happy Valley nickname
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Penn State moves to trademark the Happy Valley nickname

Gov. Wolf announces

Gov. Wolf announces "My Clean Slate" program

Police warn of
iStock/amphotora

Police warn of "white van scam"

PA Turnpike reminds travelers of 2019 toll increase
69 News

PA Turnpike reminds travelers of 2019 toll increase

New pension plan for Pa workers goes into effect

New pension plan for Pa workers goes into effect

New Year marks new era in PA House of Representatives

New Year marks new era in PA House of Representatives

Wanting to get things done, Wolf prepares for a second term
69 News

Wanting to get things done, Wolf prepares for a second term

Berks, Schuylkill bank employees complete holiday giving mission

Berks, Schuylkill bank employees complete holiday giving mission

2018 wettest year on record in Reading, 3rd wettest in Allentown

2018 wettest year on record in Reading, 3rd wettest in Allentown

New laws ready to take effect in 2019

New laws ready to take effect in 2019

Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse

Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse

Wolf reshuffles cabinet ahead of second term

Wolf reshuffles cabinet ahead of second term

Tougher penalties take effect for repeated Pennsylvania DUIs
Pixabay

Tougher penalties take effect for repeated Pennsylvania DUIs

Harrisburg radio host Bob Durgin passes away
Allied Pix for the Patriot-News

Harrisburg radio host Bob Durgin passes away

Partial government shutdown could continue into 2019

Partial government shutdown could continue into 2019