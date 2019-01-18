Pennsylvania jobless rate stable as payrolls hit record high
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's unemployment rate stayed the same in December, at close to a two-decade low, although payrolls still jumped to a new record high.
The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 4.2 percent last month.
The national rate is 3.9 percent.
A survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force grew by 21,000. Employment rose by 16,000 to a new record of nearly 6.2 million, while unemployment also rose by 5,000 to 274,000.
A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 13,200 in December. Education and health services and the leisure and hospitality sector grew by the biggest numbers. Manufacturing crept higher, as construction and the trade, transportation and utility sectors shrank.
Friday's figures are preliminary and could change.
