Pennsylvania making preparations for the weekend's winter weather
Pennsylvania is now under a state of emergency, as the state prepares for whatever Mother Nature brings our way this weekend.
Governor Wolf said the state is ready, with speed restrictions and some travel bans on highways in our area set to take effect at noon Saturday.
With rapidly changing conditions expected, state officials urge motorists to use caution on the roadways or postpone travel if possible.
Starting at noon Saturday through noon Sunday, commercial vehicles will be banned from driving most interstates and the turnpike. Also included are Routes 22 and 33 in Lehigh, Northampton and Monroe counties.
"We will be aggressive in managing the storm, during which snowfall rates could exceed between one and 2 inches per hour in some areas of the state," Wolf said.
The state of emergency will allow for additional assistance from surrounding states and the National Guard while the vehicle bans will allow snow plows to have a clearer route.
"If you don't have to travel, please, please don't," Wolf said.
November's storm was particularly troublesome for motorists across the state because of its rapid accumulation, leaving many stranded," state transportation secretary Leslie Richards said.
"We do an after action review after every storm. We learn from every storm. Every storm is different."
The declaration does not restrict travel but will impose a 45 mph speed limit on all major highways as the storm progresses.
State transportation agencies along with state police and response centers have been busy coordinating their planning in advance.
"Please check 511 PA for the latest conditions and see information, including the locations of our plows," Richards said.
The 511 PA tool is a free, 24-hour service that is designed to help motorists know before they go with information on traffic delay warnings and the forecast.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and PennDOT can also be monitored on social media for up-to-date information.
"Stay safe and warm and know that the commonwealth is doing everything it can to help weather the storm, no pun intended." Wolf said.
