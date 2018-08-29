Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's state prisons are on lockdown after employees at 10 prisons in recent weeks required treatment from exposure to a yet-unidentified substance described in some cases as a liquid synthetic drug.
"We will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our staff," said Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel.
The Department of Corrections announced the step Wednesday, following the news that guards and nurses were treated for possible drug exposure inside an Ohio prison.
The department didn't say how long the lockdown will last.
In the meantime, it's suspending prison visits, closing mailrooms to non-legal mail and requiring all employees to use gloves and other personal protective equipment.
"The safety and security of our employees is my number one concern," Wetzel said. "Our state prisons, especially those in the western part of the state, have experienced recent incidents in which employees have been sickened and we need to get to the bottom of this issue now."
Pennsylvania previously reported five separate cases between August 6 and August 13 in which 18 employees in three western Pennsylvania prisons showed symptoms that required medical treatment.
Prison staff is to use extra caution with parole violators and newly arrived inmates.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made a statement Wednesday evening on the lockdown of the prisons:
“Pennsylvania’s corrections officers put themselves in harm’s way to make our commonwealth safer, and it is up to us to provide them protection from harm. I spoke to Sec. Wetzel today and they continue to work diligently to address the emerging issue of synthetic drugs in our prison system, and my office and I have been supporting his efforts. Today’s action to lock down all of the state’s correctional facilities is a necessary step to ensure the safety of our officers and provide the department the opportunity to assess and control the situation.
“It is our responsibility to keep all commonwealth employees safe while at work so that they return home each day to their families. I have confidence that the Department of Corrections, working with state agency partners and law enforcement, will determine the cause or causes of the recent sickening of staff and put in place the necessary protections and procedures to ensure staff safety.”
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Geisinger to raise minimum hire rates for employees
Geisinger announced that the organization will raise the minimum hire rate to $11 per hour, effective Sept. 30.Read More »
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
- Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks charged with insider trading
- Result of NAFTA agreement may impact Pennsylvania
- AG Shapiro: Vatican knew about abuse by priests in Pennsylvania
- Ex-Pennsylvania treasurer sentenced to 30 months in prison
- Pennsylvania online voter registration marks 3 year anniversary
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song
- Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
- Defense rests case in former Reading mayor's bribery trial
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in North Coventry crash
- Updated Motorcyclist hurt in Douglass Township crash
- Updated Priest who used to serve in Berks under investigation
- New Britain Township woman charged with feeding baby drug-laced breast milk
- DeSales to change building names after grand jury report
- One Tank Trip: Historic Cross Keys School