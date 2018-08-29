Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's state prisons are on lockdown after employees at 10 prisons in recent weeks required treatment from exposure to a yet-unidentified substance described in some cases as a liquid synthetic drug.

"We will do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of our staff," said Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel.

The Department of Corrections announced the step Wednesday, following the news that guards and nurses were treated for possible drug exposure inside an Ohio prison.

The department didn't say how long the lockdown will last.

In the meantime, it's suspending prison visits, closing mailrooms to non-legal mail and requiring all employees to use gloves and other personal protective equipment.

"The safety and security of our employees is my number one concern," Wetzel said. "Our state prisons, especially those in the western part of the state, have experienced recent incidents in which employees have been sickened and we need to get to the bottom of this issue now."

Pennsylvania previously reported five separate cases between August 6 and August 13 in which 18 employees in three western Pennsylvania prisons showed symptoms that required medical treatment.

Prison staff is to use extra caution with parole violators and newly arrived inmates.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made a statement Wednesday evening on the lockdown of the prisons: