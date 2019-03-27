Pennsylvania seeks creameries for 2nd annual Ice Cream Trail
'Last year's ice cream trail was a huge success'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - With warmer weather approaching, what better time is there to start thinking about ice cream?
That's just what some folks in Harrisburg are doing. State officials announced Wednesday their plans for the second annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail, and they're seeking creameries to participate.
"Last year's ice cream trail was a huge success, and we look forward to expanding it this year to feature even more farm-based creameries and locally-produced dairy products," said Russell Redding, the state's secretary of agriculture. "This is a great opportunity to promote products made right here in the commonwealth."
The trail features an incentive-based passport program that offers rewards, such as a custom t-shirt or ice cream scoop, to participants.
Last year, more than 1,500 passports were redeemed by those who visited more than six of the trail's creameries, officials said.
"The Pursue Your Scoops Ice Cream Trails is a perfect example of the intersection between agriculture and tourism," said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Pennsylvania's deputy secretary of marketing, tourism, and film. "We are leveraging the positive response and success of the trail in 2018 to invite more creameries and visitors to participate in 2019."
Creameries interested in participating in the trail can apply by contacting the Center for Dairy Excellence at 717-346-0849 or info@centerfordairyexcellence.org. The deadline is Friday, April 19.
Each participating location will receive a resource kit that includes passports, stamps, and signage that can be used to identify their participation. The passports will also be available on visitPA.com.
Last year's trail included two stops in Berks County: Twighlight Acres in Marion Township and Way Har Farms in Jefferson Township.
