Pittsburgh City Council moves to restrict guns after attack
Pro-gun advocates threaten to sue if bills pass
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
- Dllu [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
Pittsburgh City Council moves to restrict guns after attack
The Pittsburgh City Council gave initial approval Wednesday to gun-control legislation introduced in wake of last year's synagogue massacre.Read More »
- Pennsylvania seeks creameries for 2nd annual Ice Cream Trail
- Teachers voice support for Schwank bill to boost minimum pay
- Proposed bill would require annual lead testing in schools
- Wild among Democratic lawmakers trying to make changes to Affordable Care Act
- USDA offering disaster relief assistance to farmers in Pa.
- DCNR appoints George Calaba to oversee Delaware Canal State Park
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Weissport police chief charged with rape of a child
- Updated Fire breaks out at Seemsville Pub & Grille
- Updated Jury resumes deliberations in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Updated Pittsburgh City Council moves to restrict guns after attack
- Reading Hospital sets community discussion on migraines
- Pennsylvania seeks creameries for 2nd annual Ice Cream Trail
- Berks Nature's The Nature Place awarded LEED certification
- The afternoon wake-up call
- Boyertown Area schools to outsource work, but no layoffs
- At DeSales appearance, author shows crack kills