Police investigate 47 traffic crashes during Labor Day travel period
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Troopers in Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties investigated 47 traffic crashes during the Labor Day holiday travel period.
The official Labor Day travel enforcement period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 and ended at midnight on Monday, Sept. 3.
The 47 crashes resulted in no fatalities, police say. There were 16 injuries requiring medical treatment.
Troopers issued 1,287 traffic citations with nearly half for speeding on highways.
Three crashes were alcohol related and 39 motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Police investigate 47 traffic crashes during Labor Day travel period
Troopers in Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties investigated 47 traffic crashes during the Labor Day holiday travel period.Read More »
- Flu shots now available at GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacies
- Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
- US House races loom largest in Pennsylvania campaign sprint
- REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
- E-ZPass to be accepted for tolls on Orlando-area highways
- Synthetic pot exposure sickened Pennsylvania prison workers
Latest From The Newsroom
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October
- Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday
- Updated Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family
- Updated Rain, sun, lanternfly all concerns for Berks apple growers
- Updated Health Beat: Microbubbles treat liver cancer?
- Center Valley man charged for violently shaking baby
- Police investigate 47 traffic crashes during Labor Day travel period
- Flu shots now available at GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacies
- Waste Management of PA purchases Sustainable Waste Solutions