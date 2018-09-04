Police investigate 47 traffic crashes during Labor Day travel period

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Troopers in Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties investigated 47 traffic crashes during the Labor Day holiday travel period.

The official Labor Day travel enforcement period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 31 and ended at midnight on Monday, Sept. 3.

The 47 crashes resulted in no fatalities, police say. There were 16 injuries requiring medical treatment.

Troopers issued 1,287 traffic citations with nearly half for speeding on highways.

Three crashes were alcohol related and 39 motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.