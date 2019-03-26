Pennsylvania

Proposed bill would require annual lead testing in schools

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 05:37 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 05:40 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A 2016 study showed Pennsylvania topped the list for elevated levels of lead in school drinking water.

Three years later it's not much better.

The state got an "F" for its efforts to remove lead from schools, but there's a new push to change that.

"The grades are in. Pennsylvania is still failing to keep kids safe from lead in their drinking water," Stephanie Wein of PennEnvironment said.

PA House Bill 930 would change that.

"Clean water is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It's a constitutional issue," said Republican State Representative Karen Boback.

Boback's bill would require annual lead testing in all school water outlets used for cooking and drinking.

The bill would seek to ensure the best testing practices are used and would require mandatory disclosure of readings.

The bill would establish a statewide acceptable lead level of five parts per billion.

In 2018 the public school code was amended to encourage schools to test for lead levels annually but testing isn't required. 

Mother of two Marie Streubel says she wants to know if lead is in her kids' water.

"Does it surprise you it's not a requirement? Yes. Absolutely. You'd think common sense would check for that," she said.

A recent environmental study of 31 states showed Pennsylvania received an F in eliminating lead.

This was the subject of a 69 News investigation a few years ago. Since then Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton School districts all test for lead annually.

But the Lehigh County Authority, which tests for lead, says testing practices aren't streamlined. What is clean on one end could be full of lead by the time it goes through dirty pipes and comes out a school faucet.

