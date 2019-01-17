PSP issues statewide Amber Alert for abducted teen
PENN HILLS, Pa. - Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a teenager who was abducted in western Pennsylvania.
STATEWIDE: Amber Alert. Marjani Aquil, 16; 5'4", 140 lbs., long black hair w/ blonde highlights; grey longsleeve shirt, lt. blue jeans, tan boots. Last seen Jan. 16 ~ 3 p.m. on Glenbrook Dr., Penn Hills, Allegheny Co. Abducted by Jermaine Rodgers, 19. Red Sedan. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/aiIHwFwghJ— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 17, 2019
State police are looking for 16-year-old Marjani Aquil.
They say she was abducted by 19-year-old Jermaine Rodgers this afternoon in Penn Hills, just outside of Pittsburgh.
They say the pair may be traveling in a red sedan.
If you see them, contact police.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
PSP issues statewide Amber Alert for abducted teen
Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a teenager who was abducted in western Pennsylvania.Read More »
- Pa.'s new lieutenant governor talks of ties to Berks
- New postings show wide range of Pennsylvania college hazing
- Pa. senators, congressman introduce cyber-stalking bill
- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf praises government achievements ahead of new term
- Lawmakers comment after Gov. Wolf sworn in for 2nd term
- Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf sworn in for 2nd term
Latest From The Newsroom
- World Cup Special Stars cheerleaders ready to roll
- Lehigh Valley Zoo giraffe, Murphy, not feeling well
- Two injured after driver slams into car and building
- A coating to an inch or two of snow still on track for Thursday night
- Updated Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
- Hupperterz does not testify in Temple student murder trial
- Bucks County family matriarch on trial for insurance fraud
- After Allentown hit-and-run, neighbors looking for changes
- Updated Warehouse project moves forward in South Whitehall
- Updated Lower Saucon approves police career development policy