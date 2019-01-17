PSP issues statewide Amber Alert for abducted teen

PENN HILLS, Pa. - Authorities have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a teenager who was abducted in western Pennsylvania.

STATEWIDE: Amber Alert. Marjani Aquil, 16; 5'4", 140 lbs., long black hair w/ blonde highlights; grey longsleeve shirt, lt. blue jeans, tan boots. Last seen Jan. 16 ~ 3 p.m. on Glenbrook Dr., Penn Hills, Allegheny Co. Abducted by Jermaine Rodgers, 19. Red Sedan. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/aiIHwFwghJ — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) January 17, 2019

State police are looking for 16-year-old Marjani Aquil.

They say she was abducted by 19-year-old Jermaine Rodgers this afternoon in Penn Hills, just outside of Pittsburgh.

They say the pair may be traveling in a red sedan.

If you see them, contact police.