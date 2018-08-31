REAL IDs for Pennsylvanians are now available

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - After years of back and forth, Pennsylvania residents can finally apply for a REAL ID.

It all starts on Saturday.

While the IDs are optional, Pennsylvanians will need one if they want to board a domestic flight without a passport or enter a federal building.

Residents in other states have had to go through the process of getting a REAL ID because of a federal law that passed in 2005 after 9/11.

But until May of last year, Pennsylvania law prohibited PennDOT from complying with federal law, until Governor Tom Wolf repealed the prohibition.

While it is not required, if you will want to board a commercial flight or visit a federal building in October 2020 and beyond, you will need a REAL ID.

"REAL IDs will be available to customers who want them in March of 2019," said Kurt Myers from PENNDOT.

But you should begin the process of trying to get one as soon as possible if you think you'll need one.

If you received your first PA driver's license or ID after September 2003, the good news is PENNDOT already has your information and you have been able to apply online since March.

But, if you got your driver's license or ID before September 2003, you'll need to bring documents to the DMV including:

Proof of identity

Social security number

Any legal name changes

Two forms proving your current address

"You don't need a REAL ID to drive, visit the post office, obtain a federal benefit to which you're entitled like social security or veteran's benefits," Myers said.

After you apply and they become available in March, you can opt into the REAL ID program online and the product will be sent through the mail.

You can also go to the DMV or a REAL ID Center.

You will have to pay a $30 one time fee and a $30.50 renewal fee for a four-year, non-commercial license or photo ID.

"We understand that REAL ID can seem confusing which is why we are working hard to communicate with our customers," said Myers.

The expiration date of your first REAL ID will include any time remaining on your driver's license or photo ID plus four years unless you're over 65 and have a two-year license.

So you won't lose time you have already paid for.

PennDOT is putting REAL ID counters in six existing driver's license centers and adding five new locations, one of which will be in Allentown.

For more information, visit PennDOT's website.