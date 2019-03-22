Rendell: 'AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party'

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is all the talk these days. Time magazine has her on its current cover, dubbing her "the phenom" and "the second-most talked-about politician in America" after President Trump.

But some moderate Democrats in Pennsylvania aren't buying the A.O.C. hype. In Luzerne County, voters said Democrats lost the rural area of northeastern Pennsylvania in the 2016 presidential election because the party forgot people like Eileen and Richard Sorokas.

This county, like they did, flipped from supporting Obama to supporting Trump.

"He wants the border wall, which I'm for," said Eileen Sorokas.

The Sorokases said they identify as moderates who have no regrets leaving the Democratic Party and, for now, they have no desire to go back, because the couple have real issues with the party's emerging leaders, namely Ocasio-Cortez.

A.O.C., for short, is a self-described democratic socialist, who has gained national attention for a number of issues, including the "Green New Deal" -- a sweeping proposal to combat climate change by eliminating most carbon dioxide emissions in the United States by 2030.

"I think she's too bizarre," said Eileen Sorokas. "She's ridiculous. She has to be more realistic, you know. We are people. We live on this planet. We want to survive."

"They want to get all of this environment projects done in 10 years, and it's ;impossible," said Richard Sorokas. "You lose jobs. You lose wages."

There are more concerns about the party from voters like Paul Visoky.

"They're more liberal," he said. "They're attempting to be socialist."

There are plenty of counties across the country like Luzerne that went from blue to red during the last presidential election.

Trump won Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania by fewer than 80,000 votes.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, the one-time chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said if his party hopes to win back white, working-class voters, Democrats need to look toward the center, not the far left, which he said plays right into the hands of President Trump.

"I think all of a sudden, the 2020 election went from a slam dunk for Democrats to something where we're going to have trouble beating this guy, because he's gonna make democratic socialism swing to the left, which I don't think is real, but he's gonna make it into the issue," Rendell said. "A.O.C. does not speak for the Democratic Party."

Ocasio-Cortez is clearly on the minds of voters in Luzerne County, who have concerns about her influence on 2020 hopefuls.

The voters who were interviewed said not one in the current crop of candidates would inspire them to switch to the Democratic Party.

"Only one right now would be Biden," Visoky said. "People like him."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Scranton native, is still popular in Pennsylvania.

Many are waiting to see if he sides with the progressive wing of the party as a presidential candidate.

"He's sort of a moderate and takes the same platform that I believe in and what the Democrats were at one time," said Richard Sorokas. "As long as he doesn't get to the socialism part of it, I believe he'd be a very good candidate."