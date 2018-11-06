Resources available for voters on Tuesday
There are numerous resources for Pennsylvania voters to direct them where to turn and who to call if they experience any problems voting, or if they see any indication of election violations.
On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvanians are voting to elect state legislators, members of United States Congress, United States Senator, Governor, and a slew of local races across the Commonwealth. Voters’ rights guides are available for download on the Office of Attorney General’s website in English and Spanish at www.attorneygeneral.gov/voting.
In October 2017, the Office of Attorney General filed charges against four election workers in Philadelphia, which lead to guilty pleas, for fraudulent activity in a special election last year. Across Pennsylvania, the Department of State’s Bureau of Elections is urging voters to report suspicious activity at their polling location by calling the Department at 1-877-868-3772 or submitting an election complaint form, found at the Department of State’s website. You can also contact your County Board of Elections at votespa.com/county.
If voters in any of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties experience difficulty or intimidation in any way at the polls, they can contact their local District Attorney. by visiting http://www.pdaa.org/da-directory/.
