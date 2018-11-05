Results of Operation Safe Stop 2018 announced

Local police say: obey the bus!

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) was joined by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Silver Spring Township Police Department, and Cumberland Valley School District transportation partners to reinforce the importance of school transportation safety and highlight the potential school transportation challenges posed by changing daylight conditions.

The results of Operation Safe Stop, an annual school bus enforcement and education initiative that was held on October 24 this year, were announced.

Operation Safe Stop data revealed that participating school districts and law enforcement agencies reported 147 violations of the law, up from 120 reported last year. The initiative is held in conjunction with local and state police departments, school districts, and pupil transportation providers to conduct enforcement, raise public awareness about the consequences of improper passing of school buses, and reduce occurrences. Convictions for breaking the School Bus Stopping Law increased from 730 in 2016 to 747 in 2017.

The School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop. However, motorists who encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway are not required to stop when lanes of the highway are clearly separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median.

Penalties for failing to stop are a $250 fine, five points on your driving record and 60-day license suspension.

