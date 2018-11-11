Scouting For Food Drive Kicks off Giving Season

It's that time of year again. The giving season is a time when the Boy Scouts of America become the area's leaders in food bank donations.

Local troops set out Saturday to collect items in the annual "Scouting for Food" drive and the amount they're able to collect gets larger every year.

"We should get about 50,000 pounds or 25 tons of food," said Executive Director for the Greater Berks Food Bank, Peg Bianca.

That's enough to fill two or three tractor trailers. The scouts are able to do this every year by placing event flyers on their neighbor's doorknobs. A week later, they pick everything up.

This long-standing tradition is one Peg feels brings the scouts and the community closer. "It's really about the relationship that the scouts have with a community that make a person inside that home put cans inside of the bag to donate."

Dave Prine is the Assistant Commissioner for Hawk Mountain Council. He's also been involved in scouts for the last 50 years. He said, "It's easy to get the scouts involved and it's easy to sell them on the concept of 'hey come on out and spend some of your time in the community and here's the good that you're doing out of it."

Dave credits the organization for giving scouts a chance to really do some good in the community. The food will then be distributed through 150 agencies.

Over in Allentown, scouts from Troop 71, Minsi's Trail Council did their part.

"We boxed all of this food that we picked up from around the area of Macungie and we're bringing it to the Allentown Rescue Mission," said Trey Wachob.

While the project instills a passion for service in today's youth, the scouts are a shining example of its impact.

"It helps out people and provides for these people here and help us raise awareness to the community that they should be helping too," said Wachob.

The scouts from the Minsi's Trail Council will start collecting food this Saturday. Drop off locations can be found across the area between now and Nov. 12.