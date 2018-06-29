State AG to press court to release church abuse report
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's top prosecutor will ask the state Supreme Court to move quickly to allow the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday he'll ask the court to swiftly decide lingering legal issues before it. He expects to make that request Monday.
The high court is blocking the release of the report as the result of challenges filed by unnamed people.
The request to block the report's release is sealed, but the court said in a five-page opinion last Monday that most of those people say the report's release would violate their constitutional rights to due process.
A grand jury spent two years investigating sex abuse by clergy in the dioceses of Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton.
Victim advocates say the report could be the most exhaustive such review by any state.
