State police warning residents about federal shutdown scams
State police are warning residents of potential scams taking advantage of the partial shutdown of the federal government.
State police said in a community awareness bulletin the scams could appear as email solicitations, email links or attachments, phone solicitations or pop-up Internet pages.
Due to the shutdown the Federal Trade Commission customer complaint system is non-operational, leaving a gap between victim reporting and consumer alerts.
Police provided a list of possible scams to watch out for, such as somebody calling and offering pre-approved loans or grants in exchange for banking information.
Several recommendations for avoiding scams include never providing anyone with financial information and not opening links or attachments in suspicious emails.
Police advised residents who are the victims of scams to notify their financial institution and local law enforcement agency immediately.
