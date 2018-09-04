Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say

Related story Fire damages home, kills pets near Newmanstown

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. - A fire investigation near the border between Berks and Lebanon counties has turned into a drug investigation.

Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside a home that caught fire on West Main Street in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County, near Newmanstown, last Wednesday, August 29, according to Pennsylvania State Police investigators.

They said they will announce charges against a man once lab tests are completed.

Investigators said the fire, which was ruled accidental, started in a bedroom.

No one was home at the time, and no one was injured, but a number of pets lost their lives in the fire, officials said.