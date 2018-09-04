Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. - A fire investigation near the border between Berks and Lebanon counties has turned into a drug investigation.
Suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside a home that caught fire on West Main Street in Millcreek Township, Lebanon County, near Newmanstown, last Wednesday, August 29, according to Pennsylvania State Police investigators.
They said they will announce charges against a man once lab tests are completed.
Investigators said the fire, which was ruled accidental, started in a bedroom.
No one was home at the time, and no one was injured, but a number of pets lost their lives in the fire, officials said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
A fire investigation near the border between Berks and Lebanon counties has turned into a drug investigation.Read More »
- US House races loom largest in Pennsylvania campaign sprint
- REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania
- E-ZPass to be accepted for tolls on Orlando-area highways
- Synthetic pot exposure sickened Pennsylvania prison workers
- Flood cleanup helpline to close
- Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday
- Police: Tractor-trailer driver that ran off I-78 fell asleep
- Updated Cleanup continues following flash floods in Sinking Spring
- Updated Suspected drugs found at fire near Newmanstown, police say
- Life Lessons: Win your insurance appeal
- Allentown Fair director retires after nearly 40 years
- A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend
- History's Headlines: Hi-ho come to the Great Allentown Fair of 1928
- Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'
- Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade