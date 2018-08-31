Synthetic pot exposure sickened Pennsylvania prison workers
SOMERSET, Pa. - The substance that sickened more than two dozen Pennsylvania state prison employees in the past month and led to a statewide lockdown was synthetic marijuana, officials said Friday.
Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said they believe the liquefied drug, also known as K2, is coming into facilities soaked into paper via letters or books. Inmates then eat or smoke it.
The findings were revealed just hours before at least five more prison workers were taken to hospitals after falling ill.
Three workers at SCI Somerset reported feeling sick Thursday night after catching inmates smoking something, according to Department of Corrections spokeswoman Susan McNaughton. Two others later got sick.
The prison system remains on lockdown Friday, as does the Berks County Jail, which was put on lockdown on Wednesday as a precaution.
In Ohio, nearly 30 people at prison have been treated this week for exposure to a heroin and fentanyl mixture.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
REAL IDs for Pennsylvanians are now available
After years of back and forth, Pennsylvania residents can finally apply for a REAL ID.Read More »
- E-ZPass to be accepted for tolls on Orlando-area highways
- Synthetic pot exposure sickened Pennsylvania prison workers
- Flood cleanup helpline to close
- Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers
- Geisinger to raise minimum hire rates for employees
- Pennsylvania prisons on lockdown as mystery illnesses probed
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man who shot trooper on Route 33 gets up to 110 years in prison
- Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
- Unknown substance in Lehigh Co. Courthouse determined to be baby powder, officials say
- Former Allentown mayor's sentencing postponed
- Updated Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown
- Updated Phillipsburg mayor, council and aide may stop getting paid
- Updated Crews in Hamburg prepare for Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
- Updated Visas denied, attendance low for African business convention
- Updated City council members react to Spencer's guilty verdict
- Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting