Truck drivers prepare for weekend commercial vehicle ban

"It's the perfect weekend to do three things stay home spend time with your family or read a good book," said Governor Tom Wolf.

While some will enjoy doing those things from home, others plan to do it at the Trexler Truck Stop in Allentown.

"Well I'll just see how it plays out. I'm not sure yet," said driver Alex Cesarz.

From noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday, a ban will be in place for all commercial vehicles across all interstates. This includes US 22 and Route 33.

"Safety is number one so yeah they got to do what they got to do," said driver Steven Pristoop.

Pristoop is on track to head south for the storm, which means he'll avoid the restrictions in Pennsylvania, but is thankful the state officials are considering all motorists.

"Let's face it, you can't really do a good job cleaning the roads up when you've got 1800 tractor trailers driving around it," said Pristoop.

For others, it'll be a mad dash to get to where they're scheduled to be, before the snow starts to fall.

"If it does get bad I'll get in touch with my dispatch and they'll make a decision," said Cesarz.

Headed for Hatfield, Cesarz stopped to think what his mode of attack will be. But it could be a situation of "hurry up and wait."

"I might go there earlier in the day so I can get there before it goes into effect and at least be able to pick it up and maybe I'll be able to wait there until things clear up," said Cesarz.