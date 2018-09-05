Trump to attend 9/11 anniversary ceremony in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States by participating in a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in Pennsylvania.
The White House said the president will be accompanied at Tuesday's ceremony in Shanksville by first lady Melania Trump.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed on September 11, 2001, when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field in Somerset County.
President Trump observed the solemn anniversary for the first time as president last year. He and the first lady led a moment of silence at the White House surrounded by aides and administration officials at the exact time that hijackers rammed the first of two airplanes into the Twin Towers.
The president also participated in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon last year.
Pennsylvania News
