US House races loom largest in Pennsylvania campaign sprint
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Fights for U.S. House seats are shaping up as the most closely watched contests in Pennsylvania, with the state's races for governor and U.S. Senate relegated to backburner status.
Campaigns are ramping up on Labor Day, when persuadable voters start making up their minds over a nine-week sprint to the November 6 election.
With Democrats aiming to recapture the U.S. House, Pennsylvania could be a springboard.
Pollsters have repeatedly found that registered Democrats in Pennsylvania are more enthusiastic than Republicans about voting in November.
And new court-ordered congressional district boundaries are fueling more competitive contests around the state, boosting Democrats' hopes.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
US House races loom largest in Pennsylvania campaign sprint
Fights for U.S. House seats are shaping up as the most closely watched contests in Pennsylvania, with the state's races for governor and U.S. Senate relegated to backburner status.Read More »
- REAL IDs for Pennsylvanians are now available
- E-ZPass to be accepted for tolls on Orlando-area highways
- Synthetic pot exposure sickened Pennsylvania prison workers
- Flood cleanup helpline to close
- Behind the Ballot: Voting machines and hackers
- Geisinger to raise minimum hire rates for employees
Latest From The Newsroom
- Labor Day in the Lehigh Valley
- Eagles officially announce Nick Foles as Week 1 starter
- WATCH: Time-lapse video of flooding around food bank trucks
- Updated US House races loom largest in Pennsylvania campaign sprint
- Man dies after motorcycle crash on Route 222 in Spring
- Skeletal remains found near Frenchtown identified as Palmer Township fugitive
- Life Lessons: Fight or flight: Maybe neither for these couples
- Person injured when ATV crashes into pole in Plainfield Township
- Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks
- Sinking Spring struggles to recover from flooding