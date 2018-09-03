US House races loom largest in Pennsylvania campaign sprint

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Fights for U.S. House seats are shaping up as the most closely watched contests in Pennsylvania, with the state's races for governor and U.S. Senate relegated to backburner status.

Campaigns are ramping up on Labor Day, when persuadable voters start making up their minds over a nine-week sprint to the November 6 election.

With Democrats aiming to recapture the U.S. House, Pennsylvania could be a springboard.

Pollsters have repeatedly found that registered Democrats in Pennsylvania are more enthusiastic than Republicans about voting in November.

And new court-ordered congressional district boundaries are fueling more competitive contests around the state, boosting Democrats' hopes.