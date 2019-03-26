USDA offering disaster relief assistance to farmers in Pa.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images The U.S. Department of Agriculture building in Washington, D.C.

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Wolf Administration notified farmland owners in 61 Pennsylvania counties on Monday that they are eligible to receive disaster relief assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture.

That includes most of the counties in our viewing area.

The statewide disaster funding is aimed at helping with losses caused by the extended rainfall that occurred during the 2018 crop year. It is the result of a Secretarial disaster declaration and can include emergency loans from the federal Farm Service Agency (FSA).

“Statewide disaster relief assistance is a vital resource that helps farmers overcome challenges caused by unpredictable weather and conditions outside of their control,” said Governor Wolf.

“The past year was particularly challenging for Pennsylvania agriculture, so I encourage all eligible producers to apply for this assistance ahead of the next growing season.”

Eligible farmers can apply for loans for up to eight months after a Secretarial disaster declaration, and should contact their local FSA office for assistance.