Wolf inauguration details revealed
Escorted by 2 officers shot in line of duty
Governor Tom Wolf will be sworn in at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 outside of the East Wing of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building.
Wolf will be escorted by Sergeant Seth J. Kelly and Trooper Ryan C. Seiple. The two were involved in a shootout during a traffic stop on Route 33 in November 2017. Kelly was awarded a Purple Heart and Medal of Honor and named Trooper of the Year for 2017. Seiple was also awarded a Medal of Honor.
Chief Justice Saylor will administer the oath of office to Governor Wolf using the Wolf family’s mid-19th-century Bible. Tickets are required for entrance and seating is first come, first served.
The following items are prohibited within the ticketed areas: Firearms; ammunition; explosives, including fireworks; knives, blades, and other sharp objects; mace and pepper spray; sticks or poles; pocket or hand tools; packages, backpacks, large bags, duffel bags, and suitcases; aerosol sprays; thermoses and coolers; strollers; umbrellas; laser pointers; air horns; signs and posters; animals (other than service animals); portable chairs (other than those for disabled persons); alcoholic beverages; liquids; and any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event determined by security screeners.
Gates open to the public at 10:00 AM and guests must be seated by 11:30 a.m. The program will begin at noon.
Governor Tom Wolf will be sworn in at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 outside of the East Wing of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Building.
