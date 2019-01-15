Pennsylvania

Wolf prepares to start second term as Pennsylvania governor

By:

Posted: Jan 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST

Updated: Jan 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A second term kicks off Tuesday for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a battle-tested and perhaps more pragmatic politician who overcame tough first-term budget fights to regain voters’ confidence and sweep to an easy re-election win.

The Democrat, no longer the outsider who spent $10 million of his own money in winning his first run for the governor’s office, still faces substantial Republican majorities in the Legislature that have proven hostile to large elements of his agenda.

The November election left him with more Democratic allies in the Legislature than he has had and he seems happy with his new lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, after a first term spent barely speaking with outgoing Lt. Gov. Mike Stack.

Wolf plans to push for policies to fight climate change, improve public education, fix inequities in Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system and make voting easier and more secure.

From all appearances, Wolf has emerged from his first term as a changed policy strategist. In his first year, he fought — and lost — a record nine-month budget stalemate over his proposal for a multibillion-dollar tax increase. He has since emphasized the benefits of fiscal austerity, restoring trust in government and getting things done with bipartisan agreement.

Flush with over $32 million in campaign contributions, Wolf trounced Republican Scott Wagner in November’s election by 17 points after leading polls by double digits the whole way. He was backed by a unified Democratic Party and aided by a grassroots backlash to President Donald Trump.

Wolf, 70, spent most of his adulthood running a family building supply company in York County and was prominent in civic affairs in York. He was a longtime donor to Democratic political causes and served as then-Gov. Ed Rendell’s revenue secretary during 2007-08.

The mild-mannered Wolf attended Dartmouth College before earning a doctorate in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He lives in Mount Wolf, a town named for his forebears about 20 miles south of the Capitol, and has continued to live there while serving as governor, not in the state’s official gubernatorial residence along the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg.

Fetterman, 49, made his name as the mayor of the down-on-its-luck steel town of Braddock, near Pittsburgh, and became a minor media darling for his efforts to help revive it. Fetterman beat Stack in the Democratic primary last year and was elected along with Wolf in November.

Inauguration day will begin with Fetterman taking the oath of office in the Senate chamber in a private ceremony, two hours before Wolf takes the oath in a public ceremony at noon behind the state Capitol.

Chief Justice Thomas Saylor of the state Supreme Court will administer Wolf’s oath of office, using a 19th century Bible from Wolf’s family. A survivor of the October massacre in a Pittsburgh synagogue, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, will give an invocation.

An inauguration night celebration will follow at the Farm Show Complex, featuring music by The Roots and Pennsylvania-made food and drinks.

Tickets are required for the noon swearing-in and the evening celebration, but not for an open house from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the governor’s residence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Pennsylvania News

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Pennsylvania

State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign
69 News

State awards $1 million in grants for 'It's on Us' campaign

Hersheypark breaks ground on Chocolatetown

Hersheypark breaks ground on Chocolatetown

Thousands flock to Harrisburg for 103rd PA Farm Show

Thousands flock to Harrisburg for 103rd PA Farm Show

Pennsylvania senators respond to Trump's address

Pennsylvania senators respond to Trump's address

Governor sets goals for Pennsylvania to cut greenhouse gases
Niagara | Wikipedia | CC BY-SA 3.0

Governor sets goals for Pennsylvania to cut greenhouse gases

Lancaster County DJ pleads guilty in teacher's 1992 killing

Lancaster County DJ pleads guilty in teacher's 1992 killing

Eagles fans share double doink reaction videos

Eagles fans share double doink reaction videos

PA babies given early college savings account

PA babies given early college savings account

Opioid fight a focus in Gov. Wolf's second term

Opioid fight a focus in Gov. Wolf's second term

Latest PA Turnpike toll hike now in effect

Latest PA Turnpike toll hike now in effect

Cheesesteak or cheesecake: Gov. Wolf makes bet on Eagles game
69 News

Cheesesteak or cheesecake: Gov. Wolf makes bet on Eagles game

103rd PA Farm Show kicks off

103rd PA Farm Show kicks off

Police say armed man was buzzed into Pa. elementary school

Police say armed man was buzzed into Pa. elementary school

103rd Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

103rd Farm Show butter sculpture unveiled

3 members of 116th class of Congress represent Berks
69 News

3 members of 116th class of Congress represent Berks

PHOTOS: 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture
PA Department of General Services

PHOTOS: 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture

DePasquale: PA workers and families suffering from gov't shutdown

DePasquale: PA workers and families suffering from gov't shutdown

1,000-pound butter sculpture shaped for start of Pa. farm show
69 News

1,000-pound butter sculpture shaped for start of Pa. farm show

Pennsylvania drillers on hook for impact fees after ruling

Pennsylvania drillers on hook for impact fees after ruling

Teen charged with murder in death of newborn put in dumpster

Teen charged with murder in death of newborn put in dumpster

Special elections scheduled to fill 2 state House vacancies

Special elections scheduled to fill 2 state House vacancies

Farm Show's celebration of Pennsylvania agriculture to open
Matt Roth | 69 News

Farm Show's celebration of Pennsylvania agriculture to open

GOP considers Trump's Pennsylvania chances in 2020
Associated Press

GOP considers Trump's Pennsylvania chances in 2020

New Congress to be Sworn-In Today

New Congress to be Sworn-In Today

Police: More DUI arrests during holiday period compared to last year

Police: More DUI arrests during holiday period compared to last year

Penn State moves to trademark the Happy Valley nickname
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

Penn State moves to trademark the Happy Valley nickname

Gov. Wolf announces

Gov. Wolf announces "My Clean Slate" program

Police warn of
iStock/amphotora

Police warn of "white van scam"

PA Turnpike reminds travelers of 2019 toll increase
69 News

PA Turnpike reminds travelers of 2019 toll increase

New pension plan for Pa workers goes into effect

New pension plan for Pa workers goes into effect

New Year marks new era in PA House of Representatives

New Year marks new era in PA House of Representatives

Wanting to get things done, Wolf prepares for a second term
69 News

Wanting to get things done, Wolf prepares for a second term

Berks, Schuylkill bank employees complete holiday giving mission

Berks, Schuylkill bank employees complete holiday giving mission

2018 wettest year on record in Reading, 3rd wettest in Allentown

2018 wettest year on record in Reading, 3rd wettest in Allentown

New laws ready to take effect in 2019

New laws ready to take effect in 2019

Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse

Court rules mothers' drug use in pregnancy isn't child abuse

Wolf reshuffles cabinet ahead of second term

Wolf reshuffles cabinet ahead of second term

Tougher penalties take effect for repeated Pennsylvania DUIs
Pixabay

Tougher penalties take effect for repeated Pennsylvania DUIs

Harrisburg radio host Bob Durgin passes away
Allied Pix for the Patriot-News

Harrisburg radio host Bob Durgin passes away

Partial government shutdown could continue into 2019

Partial government shutdown could continue into 2019

How national parks are affected by the partial government shutdown

How national parks are affected by the partial government shutdown

PA senators Toomey, Casey weigh in on government shutdown

PA senators Toomey, Casey weigh in on government shutdown

State issues quarantine on unpasteurized cow's milk

State issues quarantine on unpasteurized cow's milk

Pennsylvania jobless rate rises, as pool of job-seekers grew

Pennsylvania jobless rate rises, as pool of job-seekers grew

GAO agrees to review Dept. of Commerce's 232 exclusion process

GAO agrees to review Dept. of Commerce's 232 exclusion process

Wolf calls for 'serious' look at legalizing recreational pot
69 News

Wolf calls for 'serious' look at legalizing recreational pot

6 million people expected to use PA Turnpike during holiday season
69 News

6 million people expected to use PA Turnpike during holiday season

Chester County DA to investigate Mariner East pipelines
69 News

Chester County DA to investigate Mariner East pipelines

PA AG gives update on state's job creation programs audit

PA AG gives update on state's job creation programs audit

U.S. Surgeon General admonishes youth e-cigarette use

U.S. Surgeon General admonishes youth e-cigarette use