Pennsylvania

Wolf vetoes bill to adopt workers' comp drug formulary

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 04:21 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 04:21 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing a bill that would have directed prescription drugs to be ordered off a formulary under Pennsylvania's workers' compensation program.

Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that the drug formulary proposal would have saved money for businesses and insurers, but wouldn't have improved health outcomes or helped fight painkiller abuse.

Republican lawmakers drew up the bill, with support from business advocacy groups, in response to reports in the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News about doctors and law firms specializing in workers' compensation that were operating their own pharmacies.

The bill would have directed the state Department of Labor and Industry to adopt a formulary. Supporters say formularies are widely used and provide medically necessary drugs. They say it would have reined in abuses and drug price-gouging.
 

