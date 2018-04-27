Wolf vetoes bill to adopt workers' comp drug formulary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing a bill that would have directed prescription drugs to be ordered off a formulary under Pennsylvania's workers' compensation program.
Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that the drug formulary proposal would have saved money for businesses and insurers, but wouldn't have improved health outcomes or helped fight painkiller abuse.
Republican lawmakers drew up the bill, with support from business advocacy groups, in response to reports in the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News about doctors and law firms specializing in workers' compensation that were operating their own pharmacies.
The bill would have directed the state Department of Labor and Industry to adopt a formulary. Supporters say formularies are widely used and provide medically necessary drugs. They say it would have reined in abuses and drug price-gouging.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Pennsylvania News
-
Wolf vetoes bill to adopt workers' comp drug formulary
Gov. Tom Wolf is vetoing a bill that would have directed prescription drugs to be ordered off a formulary under Pennsylvania's workers' compensation program.Read More »
- State AG appeals dismissal of charges in Penn State hazing death case
- Pa. GOP governor hopefuls square off in tense debate
- Attorney General: 5 child predators facing felony charges
- Pennsylvania gets more federal aid to fight opioid crisis
- Candidates in redrawn 9th US House district meet for debate
- 4 men charged in 2016 killing of man in Lancaster County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Jim Thorpe community rallies behind Tyler Kowatch
- Analyst reacts to Berks County political shake up
- Lafayette College revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree
- Updated South Heidelberg Township police chief resigns
- US Rep. Pat Meehan resigns following misconduct allegations
- Berks man inducted into Santa Claus Hall of Fame
- Humane Society seeking foster homes for sheltered kittens
- Pocono-based artist's work featured in New York penthouse
- Penn-Bernville students dance, twirl for good cause
- Drug take back program offers free Fightins tickets to fans