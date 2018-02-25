People pay final respects to Reverend Billy Graham
People lined the streets in North Carolina to pay their final respects to the Reverend Billy Graham.
A hearse bearing the body of Graham journeyed 130 miles from the North Carolina mountains to his hometown.
People viewed the procession from an overpass on Interstate 40 and alongside another road to pay their respects as the hearse traveled to Charlotte.
Graham, one of the more regularly heard Christian evangelists in history, died Wednesday at the age of 99.
