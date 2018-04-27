Phillipsburg planners approve redesign for Union Square

69 News A conceptual drawing showing the general features of a redeveloped Union Square in Phillipsburg, N.J.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg’s planning board recommended town council approve a new redevelopment design for Union Square during its regular meeting Thursday evening.

The amended plan will be a guideline that tells developers what Phillipsburg expects in the Union Square portion of its larger Riverfront Redevelopment Zone.

With positive response from residents and new development opportunities available, town officials hailed the plan as a turning point for Phillipsburg.

Mayor Stephen Ellis said the town saw planets align in a deal reached between senators, the New Jersey governor and the president that designated Phillipsburg as an opportunity zone.

Investing in an opportunity zone, developers could see increasing breaks on capital gains taxes the longer they stay in town.

This, along with momentum from the Ingersoll-Rand development, made the amended redevelopment plan more than a binder on the shelf, Ellis said.

“[Usually] they just sit there, and they gather dust,” he said. “Well, things have changed.”

The plan lays out a cohesive vision for an area of Phillipsburg properties that stretch along the waterfront from Fifth Street in the north to Purcell Street in the southern border.

The drafted amendment, which incorporates 2016 town survey results and sit-down meetings with town officials, prioritizes the Union Square section of that redevelopment zone and proposes big changes.

Conceptual drawings show a hotel, mixed use commercial space, a raised boardwalk and multi-level parking to the north of the Northampton Street Bridge.

Making that particular change would require the town to buy up three buildings already occupied by local residents and businesses, but planner Angela Knowles said the drawings were flexible and not meant to reflect any particular development project.

Knowles drafted the plan over the course of a year alongside Van Cleef Engineering and volunteer designers from Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning & Public Policy at Rutgers University.

The conceptual plan also shows the gas station south of Northampton Street Bridge replaced with a true town square focusing on Phillipsburg’s historic Union Station and opening up public areas.

Because of the waterfront’s tricky location within a flood plain, permanent shops and residences have to be built elevated.

So designers came up with a ground level space for pop-up shops like farmers markets that can pack up and leave at the end of the day, Knowles said.

“Again, all concept — but these are all ideas that came out of the charrette and stuck when we threw them at the wall,” Knowles said.

Residents praise plan

Resident Trisha Kobble, whose family has lived in Union Square since the 1930s, said she was ecstatic to see the new plan.

“I could almost cry,” she said. “It’s just beautiful.”

Another resident, Lee Clark, said he impressed by the plan’s commitment to green infrastructure, trails and open space. It was a true sign the town was willing to move forward, he said.

“It’s so great to see such positive energy,” he said. “As a young professional it gives me more reason to stay here.”

Vice-Chair Keith Zwicker pressed town council and the mayor to take charge on making redevelopment a reality.

“Developers don’t come unless everyone is on the same page,” Zwicker warned.

Town engineer Stan Schrek said, in all his years, it was first time he’d gotten excited over a town plan.

“All of this is very doable,” he said. “The ball is really in play.”