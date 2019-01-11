1st Winterfest coming to Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The city of Pottsville is embracing the cold this weekend for its first Winterfest.

"I'd say let it snow let it snow quite frankly," said head coordinator, Savas Logothetides. "Not a lot of things are happening in January so we figured this is a great time."

Logothetides is a Pottsville native and believes events like this will continue to revitalize downtown.

"We have some great momentum going on in the city right now and this is just one further step to that progression," said Logothetides.

Luckily, he has a team of neighbors and friends who share the same outlook like Joseph Drasdis.

"We have so much potential and I see the potential that's there and that's why I want to be a part of it," said Drasdis.

Drasdis was given a task that would provide a huge source of fun to Winterfest and that’s to help bring a load of snow from Blue Mountain Ski Resort to a lot off West Market Street, where teams will compete in a snowman-building contest.

"With Pennsylvania weather, you never know if you're going to have snow in the middle of January, so who better to get us the snow than our friends at Blue Mountain Ski Resort?" said Drasdis.

Tricia Matsko, director of sales and marketing at Blue Mountain Ski Resort agreed.

"Since Mother Nature hasn't provided any snow, what better way for them to realize that there is snow on Blue Mountain if it's not in their backyard?" said Matsko.

It's the first time Blue Mountain has provided the service. The man-made, donated snow took two trips and some heavy machinery.

"We were a little unsure whether we were going to be able to come through because it's been a little crazy for us, too," said Matsko.

They pulled it off for what promises to be a great weekend of food, fun, and snow. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday between Market and Mohantongo Streets in Pottsville.