33-year-old man recovered from Lehigh River
A 33-year-old man was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday in the nearby Jim Thorpe area.
Carbon County Communications says the man went missing around 1 p.m. and was recovered around 2:40 p.m. by officials.
The coroner has been called to the scene.
