71-year-old shot multiple times in Polk Township

POLK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are responding to a report of a 71-year-old male shot three times.

The incident occurred in Polk Township, Monroe County.

Officials say they are looking for a man wearing black.

The coroner's office has not been called to the scene as of 4 p.m.

69 News will have more information as this story develops.