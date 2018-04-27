71-year-old shot multiple times in Polk Township
POLK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are responding to a report of a 71-year-old male shot three times.
The incident occurred in Polk Township, Monroe County.
Officials say they are looking for a man wearing black.
The coroner's office has not been called to the scene as of 4 p.m.
69 News will have more information as this story develops.
