After FBI raid, Scranton mayor denies wrongdoing

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

SCRANTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mayor whose house was raided by the FBI last week says through his lawyer that he believes the investigation has to do with campaign finance.

Paul Walker, a lawyer for Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright, says the Democrat "vehemently denies wrongdoing" and believes the FBI probe will exonerate him.

The FBI searched Courtright's home and City Hall office last week. He has not been charged with a crime.

Courtright is serving his second term as mayor of the city of about 77,000.

Walker says the FBI did not reveal what information it had to support its search warrants. But he says the FBI requested information that indicates the probe is about campaign finance.