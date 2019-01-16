After FBI raid, Scranton mayor denies wrongdoing
SCRANTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania mayor whose house was raided by the FBI last week says through his lawyer that he believes the investigation has to do with campaign finance.
Paul Walker, a lawyer for Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright, says the Democrat "vehemently denies wrongdoing" and believes the FBI probe will exonerate him.
The FBI searched Courtright's home and City Hall office last week. He has not been charged with a crime.
Courtright is serving his second term as mayor of the city of about 77,000.
Walker says the FBI did not reveal what information it had to support its search warrants. But he says the FBI requested information that indicates the probe is about campaign finance.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
After FBI raid, Scranton mayor denies wrongdoing
Paul Walker, a lawyer for Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright, says the Democrat "vehemently denies wrongdoing"Read More »
- Taxpayers won't pay for lawyer in Scranton FBI probe
- Driver charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian accident in Wayne Twp.
- Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- County coroner investigating after deadly weekend fire in West Hazleton
- Coroner called to scene of weekend fire in West Hazleton
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit-and-run
- Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
- Bomb squad investigates after K-9 hits on cabinet in Lehigh Co. Courthouse
- Emmaus High School announces schedule changes due to flooding
- Police investigate death of Ephrata woman at ATV park as a homicide
- Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- Updated Police respond to accident with multiple entrapments in Richmond Twp.
- New program at Body Zone aims to help those with Parkinson's disease
- 19-year-old woman stabbed in Walnutport
- After FBI raid, Scranton mayor denies wrongdoing