AG: 8 dealers charged with selling $1.3M in heroin, guns
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday charges against eight Monroe and Carbon County drug and illegal gun dealers.
Agents began making a series of controlled drug purchases from ring members last September and through the execution of search warrants on multiple residences, investigators seized nearly 40 handguns, ammunition, heroin, pills and other drugs.
Shapiro says the dealers sold $1.3 million in heroin, crystal meth and other narcotics over a 20-month period in Stroudsburg, Albrightsville and surrounding areas.
Investigators determined Eric Waldron, 45, of Saylorsburg as the ringleader of the drug ring; Eric Borger, 55, of Kunkletown as the ring's main supplier of illegal guns; Dorthea Price, 57, of Albrightsville as the heroin supplier, and the crystal meth supplier as William "Spanky" Shannon IV, 43, of Stroudsburg, according to a news release.
Officials say Waldron was incarcerated last October on unrelated charges and during that time his girlfriend, Paula Brown, 39, of Long Pond, told an informant she was running the ring.
In addition to those previously named, these additional defendants have been charged: William Rutt Jr., 51, of Saylorsburg; Joseph St. Clair, 58, of East Stroudsburg; and Melissa Dennis, 40, of East Stroudsburg.
The charges include corrupt organizations and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Shapiro says five defendants were arraigned Friday, but three remain at large including Melissa Dennis, Paula Brown and Eric Waldron.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar
Controversy at the East Penn School District is getting national attention. Videos involving the LGBT community played at Emmaus High School, sparking concern and debate between some parents, students and national organizations.Read More »
- 15 arrests made in statewide Medicaid fraud sweep
- DA: Man brings heroin into Monroe County Correctional Facility
- AG: 8 dealers charged with selling $1.3M in heroin, guns
- Delaware Water Gap Welcome Center to reopen Monday
- Candidate for 9th district stumps in Oley
- Ambulance crashes, rolls over on Route 33 in Monroe
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat and humidity continue to build as a likely extended heat wave is underway
- Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us
- Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Bucks County explosions suspect makes bail, is released
- Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Updated LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man