AG: 8 dealers charged with selling $1.3M in heroin, guns

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday charges against eight Monroe and Carbon County drug and illegal gun dealers.

Agents began making a series of controlled drug purchases from ring members last September and through the execution of search warrants on multiple residences, investigators seized nearly 40 handguns, ammunition, heroin, pills and other drugs.

Shapiro says the dealers sold $1.3 million in heroin, crystal meth and other narcotics over a 20-month period in Stroudsburg, Albrightsville and surrounding areas.

Investigators determined Eric Waldron, 45, of Saylorsburg as the ringleader of the drug ring; Eric Borger, 55, of Kunkletown as the ring's main supplier of illegal guns; Dorthea Price, 57, of Albrightsville as the heroin supplier, and the crystal meth supplier as William "Spanky" Shannon IV, 43, of Stroudsburg, according to a news release.

Officials say Waldron was incarcerated last October on unrelated charges and during that time his girlfriend, Paula Brown, 39, of Long Pond, told an informant she was running the ring.

In addition to those previously named, these additional defendants have been charged: William Rutt Jr., 51, of Saylorsburg; Joseph St. Clair, 58, of East Stroudsburg; and Melissa Dennis, 40, of East Stroudsburg.

The charges include corrupt organizations and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Shapiro says five defendants were arraigned Friday, but three remain at large including Melissa Dennis, Paula Brown and Eric Waldron.