Ashland row homes, deli destroyed by early-morning fire

ASHLAND, Pa. - On the 10th anniversary of the popular M & M Sandwich Shop in Ashland, Schuylkill County, owner Thomas Kane got a shocking wake up call.

"The whole building, the whole business, our whole life was engulfed in flames," he said.

Flames tore through the popular deli shop and a set of row homes early Sunday morning. It's the second major blaze in the community in about a month.

WFMZ's Irene Snyder spoke with Kane in the aftermath of the fire.

"We put our heart and soul into the business, now it's gone," he said.

Officials say several people were injured in the blaze and a dog died. At least five people lost their homes.

"This was a tough fire to put out," said Ashland Fire Chief Philip Groody. "We've had big fires back to back, but nothing like this, this is unheard of."

One man who lost his home says he got out just in time, and helped others escape.

"It was bad..." said resident John Lawson. "I heard an explosion, that was it, I ran out and started helping people."

As for the deli shop owner, Kane says the community is already rallying together to support him and the other victims. He's hopeful the shop will be back up and running soon.

"The community's behind us, the county's behind us ,so I think moving forward we'll be fine, but today's just a tragedy," he said.

Officials say the entire set of homes will be torn down soon. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.