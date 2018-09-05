Poconos Coal

Blue Mountain dismisses students early due to heat

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 10:09 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 10:09 AM EDT

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - Students in one Schuylkill County school district are leaving early Wednesday.

Blue Mountain School District is dismissing students early because of the high heat and humidity.

The district said secondary students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 1:05 p.m.

Days of high heat and humidity are forcing districts in the area to take precautions to keep students safe.

In Easton, parents of students in Cheston and Palmer elementary schools have the option of picking kids up early Wednesday or Thursday. The district said students can be picked up after noon on those days but parents must present an authorized note. The schools dismissed all students early last week.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There are 3 closings or delays active.

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

10:57 AM

  • SSW 3 mph
  • 27°
  • 71%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

3 injured in Mahanoy Township crash
69 News

3 injured in Mahanoy Township crash

Motorcyclist injured in Carbon County crash

Motorcyclist injured in Carbon County crash

Fugitive suspected of burglarizing popular ice cream shop

Fugitive suspected of burglarizing popular ice cream shop

Man and teenager arrested for alleged burglary in Carbon County
69 News

Man and teenager arrested for alleged burglary in Carbon County

Pleasant Valley Intermediate School to be closed for remainder of next week due to mold
69 News

Pleasant Valley Intermediate School to be closed for remainder of next week due to mold

Dingmans Falls still recovering after storms

Dingmans Falls still recovering after storms

Mold delays first day at Pleasant Valley schools

Mold delays first day at Pleasant Valley schools

Neighbors on edge after Shawn Christy reportedly spotted in Rush Township

Neighbors on edge after Shawn Christy reportedly spotted in Rush Township

Tremont man donates shed for American Legion members

Tremont man donates shed for American Legion members

Schools in Monroe and Schuylkill counties face mold problems

Schools in Monroe and Schuylkill counties face mold problems

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 61 in Schuylkill County

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 61 in Schuylkill County

Federal agents continue hunt for Shawn Christy in Schuylkill County

Federal agents continue hunt for Shawn Christy in Schuylkill County

Police find man who escaped from Lehigh County Community Correction Center

Police find man who escaped from Lehigh County Community Correction Center

Pleasant Valley High School teacher dies
69 News

Pleasant Valley High School teacher dies

Schuylkill EMA officials gathering flood damage data
69 News

Schuylkill EMA officials gathering flood damage data

Vehicle believed to be stolen by fugitive Shawn Christy found in Schuylkill County

Vehicle believed to be stolen by fugitive Shawn Christy found in Schuylkill County

Schuylkill County flood victims can report damages online

Schuylkill County flood victims can report damages online

Lehigh Tunnel inspections to impact traffic on Northeast Extension
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Lehigh Tunnel inspections to impact traffic on Northeast Extension

I-80 resurfacing project delayed one week
69 News

I-80 resurfacing project delayed one week

Fugitive Shawn Christy spotted in Maryland

Fugitive Shawn Christy spotted in Maryland

Pocono IndyCar race resumed after dramatic crash
Associated Press

Pocono IndyCar race resumed after dramatic crash

Multiple people injured in Carbon County motorcycle crash
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Multiple people injured in Carbon County motorcycle crash

State police looking for vehicle which struck parked car in Schuylkill County
69 News

State police looking for vehicle which struck parked car in Schuylkill County

Beltzville Lake Beach reopened

Beltzville Lake Beach reopened

US Marshals still on the lookout for fugitive Shawn Christy

US Marshals still on the lookout for fugitive Shawn Christy

No cause found for fire before collapse, firefighter deaths

No cause found for fire before collapse, firefighter deaths

Work to begin on Gov. Wolf's 'Resurface PA' Initiative
69 News

Work to begin on Gov. Wolf's 'Resurface PA' Initiative

Officials to spray for mosquitoes in Schuylkill County
69 News

Officials to spray for mosquitoes in Schuylkill County

Governor Wolf declares disaster after recent floods

Governor Wolf declares disaster after recent floods

Two gain entry to MetEd premises, take copper wire

Two gain entry to MetEd premises, take copper wire

Beach at Beltzville Lake closed due to high bacteria levels

Beach at Beltzville Lake closed due to high bacteria levels

Tremont residents bravely face the long road to recovery

Tremont residents bravely face the long road to recovery

Derbe Eckhart heads back to trial on new charges

Derbe Eckhart heads back to trial on new charges

Women's Resources of Monroe responds to grand jury report

Women's Resources of Monroe responds to grand jury report

Berks food bank helps flood-ravaged Tremont and Port Carbon

Berks food bank helps flood-ravaged Tremont and Port Carbon

69 News to take newscasts to Tremont

69 News to take newscasts to Tremont

State police end search for man in Penn Forest Township
69 News

State police end search for man in Penn Forest Township

Tremont residents look for answers at meeting

Tremont residents look for answers at meeting

Details emerge on Lehigh River rescue operation

Details emerge on Lehigh River rescue operation

Tremont floods leave even more devastating damage than first bout

Tremont floods leave even more devastating damage than first bout

Flooding cleanup underway in Tremont...again

Flooding cleanup underway in Tremont...again

Atlantic Wind attorney implies expert in Penn Forest is biased
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Atlantic Wind attorney implies expert in Penn Forest is biased

Authorities suspend search of Lehigh River after missing rafters all found safe

Authorities suspend search of Lehigh River after missing rafters all found safe

Tremont floods for third time this month

Tremont floods for third time this month

Flooding, heavy rain hits Schuylkill County again

Flooding, heavy rain hits Schuylkill County again

St. Luke's proposes new hospital in Carbon County

St. Luke's proposes new hospital in Carbon County

Woman seriously injured while hiking trail in Carbon County

Woman seriously injured while hiking trail in Carbon County

Fugitive Shawn Christy believed to have stolen vehicle in Kentucky

Fugitive Shawn Christy believed to have stolen vehicle in Kentucky

Monroe County man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug, firearms charges
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

Monroe County man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug, firearms charges

Woman charged with arson in Stroudsburg jewelry store fire

Woman charged with arson in Stroudsburg jewelry store fire