Blue Mountain dismisses students early due to heat

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - Students in one Schuylkill County school district are leaving early Wednesday.

Blue Mountain School District is dismissing students early because of the high heat and humidity.

The district said secondary students will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 1:05 p.m.

Days of high heat and humidity are forcing districts in the area to take precautions to keep students safe.

In Easton, parents of students in Cheston and Palmer elementary schools have the option of picking kids up early Wednesday or Thursday. The district said students can be picked up after noon on those days but parents must present an authorized note. The schools dismissed all students early last week.