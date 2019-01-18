Blue Mountain to hold 2019 Winter Fest

PALMERTON, Pa. - Blue Mountain's Winter Fest is right around the corner.

The event will take place weather permitting at the Summit Lodge on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event features ice carving, Snowga (yoga on snow), snow shoe demonstrations and snowmaking tours.

Additionally, the USA Olympic Luge team will be hosting the 2019 Luge Challenge from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be a firework display at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

The Winter Fest is a free event and open for all ages to enjoy