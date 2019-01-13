Body found at car dealership in Mahoning Township
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County are working to determine how a person's body ended up at a car dealership.
Officials say a body was found at 443 Auto Sales in Mahoning Township Thursday morning.
The person's identity has not been released.
