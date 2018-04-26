Carbon County man pleads guilty to child predator charges

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday a Carbon County man pleaded guilty to having unlawful contact with a 16-year-old.

Officials say Jordan Beggan, 26, of Palmerton, was charged in October 2017.

Beggan met the victim in late 2016 and the two began communicating on their phones. He sent the victim messages that were sexual in nature and explicit pictures of himself. The victim's parents contacted police after learning about the communications.

“My office will prosecute anyone who preys on children to the fullest extent of the law,” Attorney General Shapiro said in a news release. “Our Child Predator Section is working relentlessly to arrest these predators and get them off our streets.”