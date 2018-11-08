Community suggests alternatives to Tamaqua's gun policy

Poconos Coal

TAMAQUA, Pa. - How do we stop school shootings?

One Schuylkill County school district believes arming teachers is the answer.

The Tamaqua Area School District held a public meeting Wednesday night to gauge the community's response.

The meeting lasted several hours, featuring presentations from both the Tamaqua community and the school board.

When WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg spoke to the school board president last week, he said he would have to see a policy, with or without guns, that would keep schools safe in order to reconsider arming teachers.

On Wednesday, there were several.

Not one parent or student who spoke agreed with Tamaqua Area School District's policy of having guns in schools to deter school shootings. 

"We recognize that there is a need for protection but we do not think that arming the staff is the answer to this problem," said Madeline Jones, sophomore at Tamaqua Area High School. 

Mothers with the Facebook group 'Tamaqua Citizens For Safe Schools' offered deterrents, preventative measures and alternative ideas such as employing part-time police officers or launching a district wide police department.

"A mother's first instinct is to protect a child not just their own," said parent Karen Tharp. "Guns do not belong in schools, especially in the hands of teachers and staff."

Last month, the Tamaqua Area School Board passed Policy 705, which would allow the district to have volunteer faculty and staff members carry guns in schools.

School Board President Larry Wittig says he envisions three unidentified staffers, on a rotating basis, carrying concealed weapons at any one time in all four district schools. 

The district brought in an organization known as FASTER, which would train teachers if the proposal is implemented.

"If you have staff that are willing to do this, that want the training, that want to put in the effort, you need to listen to them and find out ways that they can safely and effectively do this," said Joe Eaton, Program Director of FASTER.

Per its website, FASTER is a nonprofit program that gives educators practical violence response training.​

To support the idea of arming staff members, FASTER's director pointed to the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

"The problem of this is time and response," Eaton said. "If the school's only plan to respond to this type of violence is waiting 100 percent on outside help, that school board is basically saying 20 dead babies is acceptable to us."

Reports show there are districts in other states with similar policies, but Tamaqua's  would be the only one in Pennsylvania.

Wittig says the board will take into consideration every plan that was brought up Wednesday before the district comes to a final decision.

