Coroner called to scene of weekend fire in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. - The county coroner has been called to the scene of a weekend fire in Luzerne County Tuesday.

Fire crews had battled a blaze at a Luzerne County apartment building Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the 100 block of East Green Street around 8:00 p.m. in West Hazleton.

The Hazleton fire company shared photos on its Facebook page showing flames shooting out of the building.

The West Hazleton fire department said on their Facebook page crews were at the scene from 8:30 p.m. Saturday until around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The building sustained heavy damage and part of it collapsed.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the building, who was taken to the hospital and is okay.

Crews from Schuylkill, Carbon and other parts of Luzerne counties helped out.

"The department would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the companies who responded to our call for aid under extremely dangerous conditions," the post said.

"Fire, EMS, Police, Fire Police, Rehab, and American Red Cross all worked well to prevent this incident from becoming much worse."

The Red Cross is now assisting the people who were displaced. Officials have not said what may have caused the fire.

