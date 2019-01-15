Coroner ID's woman found dead after Monroe County fire

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - We now know the name of the woman who was found dead after a fire at an assisted living facility in Monroe County.

The coroner has identified her as 63-year-old Debra Gryczko.

Her body was found last Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in her room at Shirley Futch Plaza in East Stroudsburg.

Officials said they believe she died from a medical event and not from the fire.