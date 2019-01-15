Coroner ID's woman found dead after Monroe County fire
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - We now know the name of the woman who was found dead after a fire at an assisted living facility in Monroe County.
The coroner has identified her as 63-year-old Debra Gryczko.
Her body was found last Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in her room at Shirley Futch Plaza in East Stroudsburg.
Officials said they believe she died from a medical event and not from the fire.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
The fire broke out around 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Berwick Street in Beaver Meadows.Read More »
- Coroner ID's woman found dead after Monroe County fire
- Coroner identifies woman found dead after small fire in East Stroudsburg
- Body found at car dealership in Mahoning Township
- Crews battle flames at Luzerne County apartment building
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- 1st Winterfest coming to Pottsville
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Some sun Tuesday ahead of late-week, possible weekend snow
- Updated Police seek man in connection with fatal Reading shooting
- Updated RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township
- Are school buses driving too fast in Palmer Township?
- Updated Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- Updated Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
- Updated Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes
- Updated Food banks watching shutdown closely
- Updated Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall