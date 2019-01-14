Coroner identifies woman found dead after small fire in East Stroudsburg

Rich Rolen | for 69 News

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County coroner's office has released more information about a woman found dead after a small fire in an assisted living facility in East Stroudsburg.

Debra Gryczko, 63, was pronounced dead Thursday morning in her room at Shirley Futch Plaza, the coroner said.

Officials said Monday morning they believe she died from a medical event and not from the fire, but Gryczko's official cause of death is still pending.

The building was evacuated when the fire broke out in the first-floor room around 9 a.m. Maintenance crews got into the room and put out the fire.

The fire burned part of the bed and wall before it was extinguished and the damage was contained to that unit.

Fire crews said it took several hours to clear the building of smoke, but no other residents or fire crews were injured.