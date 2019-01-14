Coroner identifies woman found dead after small fire in East Stroudsburg
Death believed to be caused by medical event
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County coroner's office has released more information about a woman found dead after a small fire in an assisted living facility in East Stroudsburg.
Debra Gryczko, 63, was pronounced dead Thursday morning in her room at Shirley Futch Plaza, the coroner said.
Officials said Monday morning they believe she died from a medical event and not from the fire, but Gryczko's official cause of death is still pending.
The building was evacuated when the fire broke out in the first-floor room around 9 a.m. Maintenance crews got into the room and put out the fire.
The fire burned part of the bed and wall before it was extinguished and the damage was contained to that unit.
Fire crews said it took several hours to clear the building of smoke, but no other residents or fire crews were injured.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Coroner identifies woman found dead after small fire in East Stroudsburg
Officials said Monday morning they believe she died from a medical event and not from the fire.Read More »
- Body found at car dealership in Mahoning Township
- Crews battle flames at Luzerne County apartment building
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- 1st Winterfest coming to Pottsville
- FBI raids Scranton City Hall, mayor's house; reason unknown
- Wild pigs on the loose in Schuylkill County
Latest From The Newsroom
- The Kindness Project supports local foster families
- GIANT food stores to use in-store robots at all locations
- Updated Albright College to 'right-size' tuition
- Updated Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in Gloucester County
- Updated Mohrsville man arrested on sexual child abuse charges
- Updated Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home
- Updated 3 men indicted by federal grand jury in connection with 'Operation Poison Control'
- Updated Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222
- Police: Angry Eagles fan assaults woman, puts dog in microwave
- Coroner identifies woman found dead after small fire in East Stroudsburg