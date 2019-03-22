Court rules in favor of high school student in free speech rights case

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - A federal court has ruled in favor of a Schuylkill County high school student's free speech rights.

The Mahanoy Area School District student, who was in 10th grade at the time, was kicked off the cheerleading squad in 2017 for making disparaging remarks about the school on Snapchat.

She did it on a weekend while she was not at a school activity.

The court ruled public schools have no authority to discipline students for off-campus speech.

The girl was reinstated to the team.