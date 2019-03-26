Crews battle brush fire in Carbon County
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews battled a brush fire in Carbon County Tuesday afternoon.
A passerby reported the brush fire around 5 p.m. at the 2200 block of Hemlock Drive in Mahoning Township, county dispatchers said.
At full burn the fire was reportedly 40 yards by 80 yards.
No word on what sparked the fire.
No injuries were reported.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Trial underway for woman accused of killing boyfriend in Monroe County
44-year-old Barbara Rogers is facing a criminal homicide charge in the death of 32-year-old Steven Mineo.Read More »
- Monroe County residents grab coffee with a cop
- Crews battle brush fire in Carbon County
- Monroe County woman pleads guilty to participating in sex trafficking conspiracy
- National volunteers helping Schuylkill County town recovering from flooding
- Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend: 'He was trying to stab me with a knife'
- Woman, 70, dies in 3-vehicle crash in Hamilton
Latest From The Newsroom
- Controversial assisted suicide bill awaiting NJ governor's signature
- Parking near PPL Center on non-event nights to be free after 5 p.m. starting in May
- Bethlehem aims to upgrade Christmas decorations
- Updated Trial underway for woman accused of killing boyfriend in Monroe County
- Updated Jury recessing for the night without verdict in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Updated Hanover Township honors residents with special days in April
- Palmer Township joins Crimewatch Network
- KISS superfan surprised by special gift
- Monroe County residents grab coffee with a cop
- Crews battle brush fire in Carbon County