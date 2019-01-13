Crews battle flames at Luzerne County apartment building

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. - Fire crews battled a blaze at a Luzerne County apartment building Saturday night.

The fire broke out at the 100 block of East Green Street around 8:00 p.m. in West Hazleton.

The Hazleton fire company shared photos on its Facebook page showing flames shooting out of the building.

The West Hazleton fire department said on their Facebook page crews were at the scene from 8:30 p.m. Saturday until around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The building sustained heavy damage.

"The department would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the companies who responded to our call for aid under extremely dangerous conditions," the post said.

Fire, EMS, Police, Fire Police, Rehab, and American Red Cross all worked well to prevent this incident from becoming much worse."

No word on whether there were any injuries.