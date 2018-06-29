DA: Man brings heroin into Monroe County Correctional Facility
An East Stroudsburg man is facing charges of possession of heroin and transporting it into the Monroe County Correctional Facility.
Detectives from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office say Sonny Louis Harper, 38, was pulled over by police in the early morning hours on June 23 for failing to use his left turn signal after evading a DUI checkpoint in East Stroudsburg.
The stop revealed Harper was driving on a suspended license resulting from a prior DUI and that he was wanted by PSP on an active arrest warrant.
As Harper was taken into custody, two packets of suspected heroin were discovered in his pants pocket during a routine search by corrections officers.
Following the discovery, Harper was charged by detectives with contraband and other related offenses.
