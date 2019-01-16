Driver charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian accident in Wayne Twp.
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Schuylkill County Tuesday afternoon.
Jay Spotts, 68, was walking on Sweet Arrow Lake Road in Wayne Township just before 2 p.m. when he was hit, according to a state police news release.
He died at the scene.
The driver of the car, Patricia Hellinger, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, police said.
Hellinger, 44, of Pine Grove, and a passenger were not injured in the crash.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Driver charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian accident in Wayne Twp.
A 68-year-old man was killed in the crash on Sweet Arrow Lake Road.Read More »
- Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- County coroner investigating after deadly weekend fire in West Hazleton
- Coroner called to scene of weekend fire in West Hazleton
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
- Coroner ID's woman found dead after Monroe County fire
- Coroner identifies woman found dead after small fire in East Stroudsburg
Latest From The Newsroom
- Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse
- 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit-and-run
- Up to a few inches of snow Thursday into Friday ahead of weekend storm
- Updated Man charged in theft of gas station cash register
- Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- Sands Bethlehem expansion plans include 300-room hotel, possible water park
- Updated Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T
- Updated West Lawn UMC to offer free meals for unpaid government workers
- 3 DUI convictions in 5 years land driver in jail after fender bender
- Life Lessons: Stop smoking for good