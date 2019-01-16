Poconos Coal

Driver charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian accident in Wayne Twp.

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 06:24 AM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 06:24 AM EST

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Schuylkill County Tuesday afternoon.

Jay Spotts, 68, was walking on Sweet Arrow Lake Road in Wayne Township just before 2 p.m. when he was hit, according to a state police news release.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the car, Patricia Hellinger, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, police said.

Hellinger, 44, of Pine Grove, and a passenger were not injured in the crash.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

11:11 AM

  • W 15 mph
  • -10°
  • 84%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Person dies after fire at assisted living facility in East Stroudsburg
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Person dies after fire at assisted living facility in East Stroudsburg

Schuylkill County man arrested following armed robbery, standoff

Schuylkill County man arrested following armed robbery, standoff

Tamaqua School Board to vote on suspending gun policy

Tamaqua School Board to vote on suspending gun policy

Police find Ephrata woman in critical condition at ATV Park
69 News

Police find Ephrata woman in critical condition at ATV Park

DA: 13-year-old records video of dad telling her to lie about assault

DA: 13-year-old records video of dad telling her to lie about assault

Carbon County woman named Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania

Carbon County woman named Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania

Knicks' Kanter to skip London trip, fearing Erdogan reprisal
Associated Press

Knicks' Kanter to skip London trip, fearing Erdogan reprisal

Snapped utility pole creates traffic headaches in Kidder Township

Snapped utility pole creates traffic headaches in Kidder Township

Lofty Dam Reservoir project completed

Lofty Dam Reservoir project completed

Lawsuit filed against Tamaqua School District over armed teachers policy

Lawsuit filed against Tamaqua School District over armed teachers policy

Fire breaks out in West Penn Township
69 News

Fire breaks out in West Penn Township

Arsonist turns self in
69 News

Arsonist turns self in

Luzerne County man pleads guilty to killing his wife

Luzerne County man pleads guilty to killing his wife

Tamaqua School District faces lawsuit, this time from parents

Tamaqua School District faces lawsuit, this time from parents

Man pleads guilty to murder of 3rd degree in Bingo Night shooting
69 News

Man pleads guilty to murder of 3rd degree in Bingo Night shooting

Police looking for woman who reported white van driving erratically
69 News

Police looking for woman who reported white van driving erratically

Teammates remember hockey player after Blue Mountain accident

Teammates remember hockey player after Blue Mountain accident

LVH-Pocono announces hospital's 1st baby of 2019

LVH-Pocono announces hospital's 1st baby of 2019

17-year-old boy dies after Blue Mountain Resort accident

17-year-old boy dies after Blue Mountain Resort accident

Hazleton fire department responds after residents roast pig over charcoal in basement
69 News

Hazleton fire department responds after residents roast pig over charcoal in basement

Charges filed after fatal Lackawanna County bus crash

Charges filed after fatal Lackawanna County bus crash

Winter sports in full swing at Blue Mountain Ski Resort

Winter sports in full swing at Blue Mountain Ski Resort

Man killed while fleeing police identified

Man killed while fleeing police identified

Jim Thorpe woman scammed out of $29,000

Jim Thorpe woman scammed out of $29,000

Jim Thorpe police report resident scammed out of $29,000
Photo from Pexels

Jim Thorpe police report resident scammed out of $29,000

Tremont celebrates holidays after summer flooding Part 2

Tremont celebrates holidays after summer flooding Part 2

Mentally ill man accused of shooting car with shotgun

Mentally ill man accused of shooting car with shotgun

Tremont celebrates holidays after summer flooding

Tremont celebrates holidays after summer flooding

Boilo: A Christmas tradition that crosses county lines

Boilo: A Christmas tradition that crosses county lines

Man dies in fatal crash after fleeing traffic stop

Man dies in fatal crash after fleeing traffic stop

Schuylkill County man gets jail time for arson, endangerment charges

Schuylkill County man gets jail time for arson, endangerment charges

Police seek missing runaway teen in Chestnuthill Township

Police seek missing runaway teen in Chestnuthill Township

1 dead, 4 arrested after 17-mile police chase

1 dead, 4 arrested after 17-mile police chase

Man dies after police shooting, chase through Carbon County
69 News

Man dies after police shooting, chase through Carbon County

Police: 1 shot after 17-mile police chase through Carbon County
69 News

Police: 1 shot after 17-mile police chase through Carbon County

Pike County man sentenced to 21 to 42 years in teen girlfriend's slaying

Pike County man sentenced to 21 to 42 years in teen girlfriend's slaying

Police: 1 person shot after Carbon County car chase
69 News

Police: 1 person shot after Carbon County car chase

Wind turbine project denied

Wind turbine project denied

Penn Forest Township denies wind turbine application

Penn Forest Township denies wind turbine application

Wind turbine application denied by Penn Forest Township

Wind turbine application denied by Penn Forest Township

Wind turbine project blows up controversy

Wind turbine project blows up controversy

Tobyhanna man accused of raping woman acquitted
69 News

Tobyhanna man accused of raping woman acquitted

Tractor-trailer rollover blocks traffic on I-81 near McAdoo
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Tractor-trailer rollover blocks traffic on I-81 near McAdoo

Fire guts Carbon County home

Fire guts Carbon County home

Church windows threatened over building project

Church windows threatened over building project

Trooper injured in 2014 ambush shooting has leg amputated
Pa. State Police

Trooper injured in 2014 ambush shooting has leg amputated

Jury convicts man accused of murdering his own father

Jury convicts man accused of murdering his own father

Geisinger looks to fill 200 jobs in new hospital
69 News

Geisinger looks to fill 200 jobs in new hospital

Pocono company helps make holiday dreams come true

Pocono company helps make holiday dreams come true

Verdict not reached in baseball bat beating trial

Verdict not reached in baseball bat beating trial