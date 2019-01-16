Driver charged with DUI in fatal pedestrian accident in Wayne Twp.

WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Schuylkill County Tuesday afternoon.

Jay Spotts, 68, was walking on Sweet Arrow Lake Road in Wayne Township just before 2 p.m. when he was hit, according to a state police news release.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the car, Patricia Hellinger, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, police said.

Hellinger, 44, of Pine Grove, and a passenger were not injured in the crash.