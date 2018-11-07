Driver wanted after fleeing and eluding police

69 News

WALNUTPORT, Pa. - William Lavenburg is wanted after fleeing and eluding police following a stop Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Lehigh Township Police Department, police were doing speed enforcement on S. Cottonwood Road when Lavenburg, 44 of Danielsville, driving a dark gray Dodge Ram 2500 regular cab pickup with Pennsylvania Registration ZJZ-0792, passed through at an excessive speed.

Police tried to stop Lavenburg but he didn't for over a mile. When he did stop, police began talking with Lavenburg,.but he took off again, going eastbound on 248. Police tried to stop him again before he began traveling north near Dannersville Road.

Lavenburg is a wanted person for state parole violations. A warrant for Lavenburg has been obtained by police for fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering and other traffic related offenses. Lavenburg is identified as having violent tendencies. Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should call 911.