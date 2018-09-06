East Stroudsburg Education Association to strike Monday

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg Education Association (ESEA) intends to strike on Monday after rejecting an offer from the Board of Education.

On Wednesday night's meeting, the Board of Education increased their final, best offer in excess of $1.7 million to avoid the strike.

As a result of ESEA rejecting the offer, all East Stroudsburg Area School District classes are canceled starting on Monday, Sept. 10 until further notice.

According to East Stroudsburg School District's website, the maximum duration of any strike in Pennsylvania is determined by the Department of Education and based upon the school year's calendar.