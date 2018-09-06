East Stroudsburg Education Association to strike Monday
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg Education Association (ESEA) intends to strike on Monday after rejecting an offer from the Board of Education.
On Wednesday night's meeting, the Board of Education increased their final, best offer in excess of $1.7 million to avoid the strike.
As a result of ESEA rejecting the offer, all East Stroudsburg Area School District classes are canceled starting on Monday, Sept. 10 until further notice.
According to East Stroudsburg School District's website, the maximum duration of any strike in Pennsylvania is determined by the Department of Education and based upon the school year's calendar.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
East Stroudsburg Education Association to strike Monday
East Stroudsburg Education Association (ESEA) intends to strike on Monday after rejecting an offer from the Board of Education.Read More »
- One Tank Trip: Martian Materials Meteorite Store
- Mold remediation work complete at Pleasant Valley Intermediate School
- Police: Shawn Christy broke into Luzerne business, stole shotgun
- South Carolina pair accused of kidnapping Monroe teen
- Blue Mountain dismisses students early due to heat
- Carbon County jail in Jim Thorpe is on the market
Latest From The Newsroom
- Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District lets students leave early
- Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated Topton pool holds 'Doggie Paddle' to help animal sanctuary
- Updated East Stroudsburg Education Association to strike Monday
- Updated Domestic violence prevention advocates push for new law
- Updated Slate Belt regional police required to wear body-worn cameras
- Updated Confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh continues into day 3
- New Hope Rescue Mission seeks temporary use of a kitchen