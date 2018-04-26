Effort man allegedly makes $30K in purchases on church's account

69 News

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Police say an Effort man made fraudulent purchases on his Chestnuthill Township church's account.

Henry McCormick, 54, was the director of supplemental food resource center at the Effort United Methodist Church, where police say he made purchases totaling around $30,000.

McCormick is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

Officials say the thefts took place between October 2017 and April 2018.