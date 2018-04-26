Poconos Coal

Effort man allegedly makes $30K in purchases on church's account

By:

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 07:06 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 07:06 PM EDT

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Police say an Effort man made fraudulent purchases on his Chestnuthill Township church's account.

Henry McCormick, 54, was the director of supplemental food resource center at the Effort United Methodist Church, where police say he made purchases totaling around $30,000.

McCormick is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

Officials say the thefts took place between October 2017 and April 2018.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

03:17 AM

  • E 3 mph
  • 71%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Body recovered from water in Carbon County
69 News

Body recovered from water in Carbon County

State police searching for man who committed armed robbery in Pike County
69 News

State police searching for man who committed armed robbery in Pike County

PGC to conduct controlled fire in Berks, Schuylkill counties

PGC to conduct controlled fire in Berks, Schuylkill counties

Crews battle stubborn Blue Mountain brush fire

Crews battle stubborn Blue Mountain brush fire

Coroner identifies woman found dead in Monroe County

Coroner identifies woman found dead in Monroe County

Police investigate body found in Monroe County

Police investigate body found in Monroe County

5 Schuylkill County boroughs, townships nominated as Opportunity Zones

5 Schuylkill County boroughs, townships nominated as Opportunity Zones

Air pistol, pocket knife found on Pottsville Area HS student

Air pistol, pocket knife found on Pottsville Area HS student

6 face felony charges in relation to stealing $336K from Pa. agency
69 News

6 face felony charges in relation to stealing $336K from Pa. agency

Local counties receive funding for summer internship programs

Local counties receive funding for summer internship programs

Mount Pocono man wanted for homicide in Wayne County

Mount Pocono man wanted for homicide in Wayne County

32-year-old faces charges for alleged sexual assault in Monroe County
69 News

32-year-old faces charges for alleged sexual assault in Monroe County

Schuylkill County man pleads guilty to bank robbery
Image License Cropped Photo: Andrew Bardwell / CC BY-SA 2.0

Schuylkill County man pleads guilty to bank robbery

2nd man sentenced in crash that killed man, pregnant woman
69 News

2nd man sentenced in crash that killed man, pregnant woman

Groceries, everyday items delivered to your Stroudsburg door
69 News

Groceries, everyday items delivered to your Stroudsburg door

Volunteers undertake massive cleanup of Pocono Creek

Volunteers undertake massive cleanup of Pocono Creek

1 killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County DUI crash

1 killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County DUI crash

Lehigh Gap Nature Center conducts controlled burning on Blue Mountain

Lehigh Gap Nature Center conducts controlled burning on Blue Mountain

Traffic stop turns into police finding over $68K worth of meth
69 News

Traffic stop turns into police finding over $68K worth of meth

Firefighters battle brush fire in West Penn Township

Firefighters battle brush fire in West Penn Township

Tip leads to drug bust in St. Clair; Reading men behind bars

Tip leads to drug bust in St. Clair; Reading men behind bars

Friends and family celebrate the life of Chris Hixon
69 News

Friends and family celebrate the life of Chris Hixon

State troopers headed to trial on felony computer crime charges
69 News

State troopers headed to trial on felony computer crime charges

Massive 'entertainment destination' project planned for Poconos

Massive 'entertainment destination' project planned for Poconos

Police search for missing East Stroudsburg woman

Police search for missing East Stroudsburg woman

2 PennDOT workers released from hospital after hit by car on I-80

2 PennDOT workers released from hospital after hit by car on I-80

Tractor-trailer blamed for wreck that injured PennDOT workers

Tractor-trailer blamed for wreck that injured PennDOT workers

Effort man sentenced up to 20 years for sexual assault
69 News

Effort man sentenced up to 20 years for sexual assault

Man attempts to steal tires from disabled vehicle off I-81
69 News

Man attempts to steal tires from disabled vehicle off I-81

3 PennDOT workers struck on I-80
69 News

3 PennDOT workers struck on I-80

6 charged in ESU stabbing headed to trial

6 charged in ESU stabbing headed to trial

Police look for woman who walked out of assisted living facility
69 News

Police look for woman who walked out of assisted living facility

Blue Mountain wraps up 2018 ski season

Blue Mountain wraps up 2018 ski season

No injuries reported in Tamaqua house fire

No injuries reported in Tamaqua house fire

Smoky fire breaks out at home in the Poconos

Smoky fire breaks out at home in the Poconos

Pa State Police looking for missing East Stroudsburg woman
69 News

Pa State Police looking for missing East Stroudsburg woman

Fire tears through outbuilding in Penn Forest Township
69 News

Fire tears through outbuilding in Penn Forest Township

Schuylkill County church holds active shooter seminar

Schuylkill County church holds active shooter seminar

Schuykill County Church Holds Active Shooter Seminar

Schuykill County Church Holds Active Shooter Seminar

Borough reviews plans for new construction at Pocono Plaza
69 News

Borough reviews plans for new construction at Pocono Plaza

Schuylkill County Drug Treatment Court acts as alternative to jail

Schuylkill County Drug Treatment Court acts as alternative to jail

Tractor-trailer spills plastic pellets in Pocono Creek

Tractor-trailer spills plastic pellets in Pocono Creek

Former Gilberton police chief convicted by jury

Former Gilberton police chief convicted by jury

Latino community grows in Hazleton

Latino community grows in Hazleton

Police respond to social media threat at Pleasant Valley HS
69 News

Police respond to social media threat at Pleasant Valley HS

Schuylkill man found guilty of attempted murder

Schuylkill man found guilty of attempted murder

Innovative procedure offered at St. Luke's Monroe campus
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Innovative procedure offered at St. Luke's Monroe campus

Blue Mountain announces end to 2017-18 ski season

Blue Mountain announces end to 2017-18 ski season

Police investigate Tannersville War Memorial theft

Police investigate Tannersville War Memorial theft

Police identify 2 individuals in Stroud Twp. robbery, assault
69 News

Police identify 2 individuals in Stroud Twp. robbery, assault