Elderly woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Pine Grove

PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - A pedestrian was killed in a Schuylkill County crash.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Tremont Road at the intersection with Shultz Road in Pine Grove Township.

State police say Alice Donmoyer, 84, of Pine Grove, was killed while attempting to cross Tremont Road.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old Pine Grove man, stopped at the scene.

Donmoyer was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.