Fire destroys several buildings in Schuylkill County
Four families impacted
ASHLAND, Pa. - A fast-moving fire destroyed five buildings and impacted four families in Ashland Sunday morning.
According to a tweet from the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania, the Red Cross is assisting four families totaling five people after the fire.
Fire crews in Schuylkill County were called to Ashland's main street at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday and found the back of several buildings engulfed in flames.
Officials said a sandwich shop and homes at four addresses were destroyed. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Last month, a similar blaze destroyed six row homes in Ashland. Officials said all 20 residents made it out safely but lost all of their belongings.
